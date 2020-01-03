.

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Bruce Henne | 01-03-2020

Foo Fighters

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters cover an Ace Frehley classic and revisit material from their self-titled 1995 debut album on "00959525", the latest EP from the band's ongoing archive series.

Four studio tracks - "Winnebago", "Podunk, "How I Miss You" and a cover of Ace Frehley's 1978 track, "Ozone" - were all previously issued as b-sides of singles from the record, while the 2019 EP is rounded out with live performances of "Floaty" and "Alone + Easy Target" from a BBC Evening Session four months after the debut's release.

Previewed by the lead single, "This Is A Call", "Foo Fighters" was a Top 10 album in several countries while reaching No. 23 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the region.

The Foo Fighters are currently recording the follow-up to 2017's "Concrete And Gold" and will next be seen at Virginia Beach, VA's Something In The Water festival in late April. Stream the new EP here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


