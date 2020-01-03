Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson says that his bandmate Dave Mustaine is currently in recovery after completing treatment for throat cancer and says they are very optimistic.
Ellefson revealed the news during an interview with Pomelo Rocker. He shared, "With Dave's throat cancer treatments that he has now completed, and he's just going through the recovery now, we're hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that.
"Once he's through that process, we're gonna just let that take as much time as it needs, and then we'll resume with the album. I'd like to hope maybe 2020 we'll be able to get a new album out...
"Sometime life throws you cards you didn't expect. Megadeth, we've always been a resilient band and we've always just worked around obstacles. Dave's a fighter, as we know. Just talking to him, he sounds very optimistic about the future for Megadeth."
