.

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review

William Lee | 01-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Megadeth

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment was a top 19 story of Oct. 2019: Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson says that his bandmate Dave Mustaine is currently in recovery after completing treatment for throat cancer and says they are very optimistic.

Ellefson revealed the news during an interview with Pomelo Rocker. He shared, "With Dave's throat cancer treatments that he has now completed, and he's just going through the recovery now, we're hopeful and optimistic about a full recovery for him with that.

"Once he's through that process, we're gonna just let that take as much time as it needs, and then we'll resume with the album. I'd like to hope maybe 2020 we'll be able to get a new album out...

"Sometime life throws you cards you didn't expect. Megadeth, we've always been a resilient band and we've always just worked around obstacles. Dave's a fighter, as we know. Just talking to him, he sounds very optimistic about the future for Megadeth."


Related Stories


Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounder 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth 2019 In Review

Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

Megadeth Recap Inaugural MegaCruise With New Video

More Megadeth News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event- Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video- Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic- Top 19 Stories Of Oct 2019- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

5 Stars: Sordal - Center Of The Storm

The Kinks - Arthur or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire 50th Anniversary Edition

Dr. Fever Returns To Say Listen To Hello June

advertisement


Latest News
Nirvana Members Reuniting For Special Event

Ozzy Osbourne Previews 'Straight To Hell' Video

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Pink Floyd Stream Restored Shine On You Crazy Diamond Live Video

Neil Young Updates 2020 Archival Release Plans

Van Halen Is Finished Says David Lee Roth 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Sammy Hagar Releases 'Space Between' Short Film 2019 In Review



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.