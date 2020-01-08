.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Making New Album With Frusciante

William Lee | 01-08-2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that the band is working on a new album with their recently reunited guitarist John Frusciante.

The band broke the news that they had parted ways with Josh Klinghoffer and reunited with Frusciante last month. They said, "The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him and the countless gifts he shared with us. We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group. Thank you."

Smith spoke with Rolling Stone to promote his new art exhibit and told the publication, "I was given strict orders for this interview: 'DON'T TALK ABOUT THE BAND. But, yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We're psyched.

"The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we'll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We're all real excited to make new music."

He was asked if that means that the band is working on a new album and he confirmed, "Yes. That's all I can say."

Frusciante performed on some of the group's biggest albums including "Mother's Milk", "Blood Sugar Sex Magick" and "Californication".


