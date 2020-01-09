Led Zeppelin 2 Launching LZIII 50th Anniversary Tour

Led Zeppelin 2 are kicking off 2020 by launching a special tour in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Led Zeppelin III album, which they are playing in full.

The band will be performing the entire record along with other classic tracks from the legendary group. The trek follows their 2019 tour where the celebrated the 50th anniversary of Led Zep's sophomore album.

The first leg of the year long tour is scheduled to kick off tonight, January 10th in Chicago at the House Of Blues and will be wrapping up on February 23th in Denver at the Summit. See the dates below:

1/10 Chicago IL House of Blues

1/11 Chicago IL House of Blues

1/12 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

1/15 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

1/16 Cincinnati, OH Bogarts

1/17 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe @ Old National Centre

1/18 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

1/22 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

1/23 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

1/24 Pittsburgh, PA The Rex Theater

1/25 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

1/26 New York, NY The Gramercy Theatre

2/13 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

2/14 San Diego, CA House of Blues

2/15 San Francisco, CA August Hall

2/16 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

2/19 Seattle, WA Neptune

2/20 Portland, OR Star Theater

2/21 Garden City, ID Revolution Concert House and Event Center

2/22 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

2/23 Denver, CO Summit





