.

Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

William Lee | 01-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Wishbone Ash

Rock veterans Wishbone Ash have released a music video for their track new single "We Stand As One", which comes from their forthcoming album "Coat Of Arms".

Guitarist/vocalist Andy Powell describes the new song as a "real heavy rock anthem featuring wonderful guitars, in the true spirit of Wishbone Ash classics such as 'The Warrior'."

The new album, "Coat Of Arms," is set to be released by SPV/Steamhammer on February 28th, 2020 as a CD DigiPak and as 2LP vinyl (incl. bonus track). Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Wishbone Ash Announce New Album 'Coat Of Arms'

More Wishbone Ash News


advertisement



Day In Rock
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man- David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show- Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup- more


Reviews
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Styx

Root 66: Ian & Sylvia - Wildwood Kin - Hackensaw Boys

Doctor Pheabes - Army of the Sun

Sites and Sounds: The Clash: London Calling at The Museum of London

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Zack Walther Band - The Grascals - Chris Jones & the Night Drivers

advertisement


Latest News
How Ozzy Osbourne Got Elton John For Ordinary Man

David Lee Roth Changes Things Up For 2nd Residency Show

Dave Grohl, Plus Stone Sour, Anthrax Stars Lead Dimebash Lineup

Singled Out: The Amity Affliction's Soak Me In Bleach

Down's Windstein Open To New Music If Possible

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Streams New Song 'All I Had To Lose'

Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Creeper Announce New Album 'Sex, Death & The Infinite Void'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.