Wishbone Ash Release 'We Stand As One' Video

Rock veterans Wishbone Ash have released a music video for their track new single "We Stand As One", which comes from their forthcoming album "Coat Of Arms".

Guitarist/vocalist Andy Powell describes the new song as a "real heavy rock anthem featuring wonderful guitars, in the true spirit of Wishbone Ash classics such as 'The Warrior'."

The new album, "Coat Of Arms," is set to be released by SPV/Steamhammer on February 28th, 2020 as a CD DigiPak and as 2LP vinyl (incl. bonus track). Watch the video here.





