Ministry Launching The Industrial Strength Tour With KMFDM

Ministry have announced that they will be launching The Industrial Strength Tour this summer that will also feature special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.

The tour will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ministry's revolutionary album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste," and will include 25 dates beginning on July 1st in Seattle.

Al Jourgensen had this to say, "'The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste' just turned 30. Who knew we'd still be around to see this day. But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we'd hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well.

"Don't miss it this time because we'll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!" See the dates below:



July

1 Seattle, WA - The Showbox Sodo

2 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

3 Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre

5 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

7 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

9 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

12 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre

13 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

15 Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 Huntington, NY - The Paramount

17 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont

18 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

19 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

21 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

22 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

24 Houston, TX - House of Blues

25 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

26 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

28 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

30 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

31 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues



August

1 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom





Related Stories

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

Ministry Release 'Victims of a Clown Video

Ministry Release 'Twilight Zone' Video

More Ministry News



