Ministry Launching The Industrial Strength Tour With KMFDM
Ministry have announced that they will be launching The Industrial Strength Tour this summer that will also feature special guests KMFDM and Front Line Assembly.
The tour will be a celebration of the 30th anniversary of Ministry's revolutionary album "The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste," and will include 25 dates beginning on July 1st in Seattle.
Al Jourgensen had this to say, "'The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste' just turned 30. Who knew we'd still be around to see this day. But since we are alive and kicking, we figured we'd hop in the way-back machine and recreate the infamous original tour with KMFDM, and add in Front Line Assembly as well.
"Don't miss it this time because we'll be in wheelchairs for sure in another 30 years. May the fence be with you!" See the dates below:
July
1 Seattle, WA - The Showbox Sodo
2 Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
3 Missoula, MT - Wilma Theatre
5 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
7 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
9 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
12 Niagara Falls, NY - Rapids Theatre
13 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
15 Boston, MA - House of Blues
16 Huntington, NY - The Paramount
17 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont
18 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
19 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
21 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
22 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
24 Houston, TX - House of Blues
25 Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!
26 San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
28 Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
29 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
30 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
31 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
August
1 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
