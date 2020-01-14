Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction Spring Tour

Sleeping With Sirens and The Amity Affliction have announced that they will be teaming up for a coheadlining tour of the U.S. this spring.

The tour will feature support from Stray From The Path and Unity TX and is set to launch on April 15th in Reno, NV at Cargo and will finish up in Milwaukee, WI at The Rave on May 23rd.

The Amity Affliction will be promoting their forthcoming album "Everyone Loves You... Once You Leave Them", which is set to hit stores on February 21st. See the dates below:

4/15/20 Reno, NV Cargo

4/17/20 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

4/18/20 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

4/19/20 Seattle, WA The Showbox

4/20/20 Vancouver, BC Vogue Theatre

4/24/20 San Diego, CA House of Blues

4/25/20 Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

4/26/20 Phoenix, AZ Nile Theater

4/29/20 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

4/30/30 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

5/1/20 St Louis, MO Pop's

5/5/20 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

5/6/20 Knoxville, TN The Mill & Mine

5/8/20 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

5/13/20 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

5/16/20 Huntington, NY The Paramount

5/18/20 Portland, ME State Theatre

5/20/20 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

5/21/20 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room

5/22/20 Belvidere, IL The Apollo Theatre

5/23/20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave





