Dave Grohl Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of The Foo Fighters

William Lee | 01-15-2020

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has shared a message to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the band and hinted at a busy 2020 for the group.

Grohl came to fame as the drummer of Nirvana and started the Foo Fighters following the suicide of Kurt Cobain in 1994 and released their self-titled debut the next year.

Dave sent out the following on Tuesday (January 14th), "Holy Sh*t!!! 25 years?! Thank You guys for being with us year after year...for singing along & making every show the best night of our lives.

We're JUST getting started, so Buckle Up, 2020... it's going to be an INSANE year full of some seriously crazy sh*t..."


