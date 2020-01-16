.

Paul Di'Anno Recruits Ex-Iron Maiden Stars For Final Performance

William Lee | 01-16-2020

Iron Maiden

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno has announced what is being billed as his very last live performance and has formed a new band with other former members of the band.

The new group is called Ides Of March and features Di'Anno along with four other Iron Maiden alumni (Terry Wapram - Guitar, Terry Rance - Guitar, Doug Sampson - Drums), along with bassist Speed Harris from Hi-On Maiden

Ides Of March will be headlining the Beermageddon festival in Bromsgrove, England on Sunday, August 30th. The show will celebrate the 40th anniversary of Iron Maiden's self-titled debut album.

Di'Anno has been struggling with health issues and doctors have advised him to retire from touring. He had this to say, "It's been a tough four years waiting to play again.

"I hope to be standing for this show and I'm really looking forward to it. Standing up would be great. If not, Hell on wheels coming to ya!"

Wapram added, "Really looking forward to working with these guys. Our paths have crossed many times but we never played together. Should be a killer lineup and a very special night."


