Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight

Megadeth cofounder Dave Mustaine took to social media on Friday (January 17th) and declared "I'm back" following his treatment for throat cancer.

Mustaine revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in June of last year, which forced the band to cancel their planned shows so that he could undergo treatment.

He said at the time that his doctors felt that the treatment had a "a 90% success rate" and it appears that they were right with Dave sharing a photo and the "I'm back" declaration. See the post here

Megadeth will be returning to the road later this month for a European tour with Five Finger Death Punch, which will be the band's first shows since Dave revealed that he was battling cancer.

A week away from commencing a tour of Europe with Five Finger Death Punch, Mustaine made the proclamation this evening via Twitter (see below). These will be Megadeth's first shows since Mustaine's cancer diagnosis.





Related Stories

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounder 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth 2019 In Review

Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear

More Megadeth News



