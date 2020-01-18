Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight
Megadeth cofounder Dave Mustaine took to social media on Friday (January 17th) and declared "I'm back" following his treatment for throat cancer.
Mustaine revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer back in June of last year, which forced the band to cancel their planned shows so that he could undergo treatment.
He said at the time that his doctors felt that the treatment had a "a 90% success rate" and it appears that they were right with Dave sharing a photo and the "I'm back" declaration. See the post here
Megadeth will be returning to the road later this month for a European tour with Five Finger Death Punch, which will be the band's first shows since Dave revealed that he was battling cancer.
A week away from commencing a tour of Europe with Five Finger Death Punch, Mustaine made the proclamation this evening via Twitter (see below). These will be Megadeth's first shows since Mustaine's cancer diagnosis.
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review
Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounder 2019 In Review
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review
Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth 2019 In Review
Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight
Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News
Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Selling 40 Years Of Music Gear