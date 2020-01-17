Rush Music Surges Following Death Of Drummer Neil Peart

(hennemusic) Rush music has dominated US music sales and streams following the January 7th passing of drummer Neil Peart from brain cancer at the age of 67.

Billboard reports sales of the Canadian trio's catalog of songs grew by 2,304% to 19,000 (from 1,000), while the group's album sales gained 1,820% to 6,000 (up from a negligible figure), according to initial reports to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Streams of the band's songs surged by 776% in the US following the January 10 announcement of Peart's death: in the first three days, on-demand audio and video streams of Rush's catalog of songs increased to a combined 24.54 million -- up 776.4% as compared to the previous four days (2.8 million on Jan. 6-9).

The act's most-streamed tunes during the January 10-13 period was the 1981 hit "Tom Sawyer," with 2.82 million streams (up 305% as compared to the 698,000 streams it registered January 6-9).

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday (Jan 7) our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma)," said Rush in a statement. "We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time. Those wishing to express their condolences can choose a cancer research group or charity of their choice and make a donation in Neil Peart's name. Rest in peace brother." Read more here.

