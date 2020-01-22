Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 'Back Better Than Ever' After Cancer Fight

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's daughter Electra took to social media to celebrate her father's return to the stage following a battle with throat cancer.

The band played a show in Helsinki, Finland on Monday night (January 20th), which was their first performance in over a year and their return to the stage following his treatment for the cancer.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter to mark the occasion. She Tweeted, "I am so proud of my father, @DaveMustaine, completing an astounding comeback tonight in Helsinki after battling cancer, tons of chemo/radiation, & a grim possibility of not being able to sing again.

"It seems it's just as I predicted on the #Megacruise- he's back better than ever."





Related Stories

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Says 'I'm Back' Following Cancer Fight

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Completes Cancer Treatment 2019 In Review

Cancer Diagnosis Was A Surprise To Megadeth Cofounder 2019 In Review

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Cancer 2019 In Review

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth 2019 In Review

Megadeth To Release New Songs Soon Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Gives Update On Cancer Fight

Metallica's Hetfield Reached Out To Dave Mustaine After Cancer News

Megadeth's Ellefson Shares Trailer To 'Dwellers' Film

More Megadeth News



