Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 'Back Better Than Ever' After Cancer Fight

William Lee | 01-22-2020

Megadeth

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine's daughter Electra took to social media to celebrate her father's return to the stage following a battle with throat cancer.

The band played a show in Helsinki, Finland on Monday night (January 20th), which was their first performance in over a year and their return to the stage following his treatment for the cancer.

The 21-year-old took to Twitter to mark the occasion. She Tweeted, "I am so proud of my father, @DaveMustaine, completing an astounding comeback tonight in Helsinki after battling cancer, tons of chemo/radiation, & a grim possibility of not being able to sing again.

"It seems it's just as I predicted on the #Megacruise- he's back better than ever."


Megadeth's Dave Mustaine 'Back Better Than Ever' After Cancer Fight

