Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Release Live At The Roundhouse Package

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets will release "Live At The Roundhouse" on April 17. The Pink Floyd drummer's latest project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon-era material by the iconic band - is captured in concert at the legendary London venue in the spring of 2019, more than five decades after the Floyd first played there in the fall of 1966.

The set features a lineup that includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken during the group's first tour as they delivered music that had rarely featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since those early days and some of the songs were never played at all by the band.

Previewed with a video trailer and footage of the band performing Pink Floyd's 1971 track, "Fearless", "Live At the Roundhouse" will be available as a double-CD/DVD package, double-vinyl and on Blu-ray.

The film of the live show will be screened in cinemas in selected cities worldwide for one night only on March 10; the theatrical event will also include a pre-recorded cinema exclusive Q&A with Nick Mason and the band where they will answer questions submitted by fans. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

