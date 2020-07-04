Former Journey frontman Steve Perry took to social media on Friday to advise fans that he has not given his permission for the use of the one of the band's biggest hits by any politician.
Perry tweeted on July 3rd, "As one of the songwriters of Don't Stop Believin', I have not given permission to any political candidate to use this song!"
Early this morning (July 4th), Journey's lead guitarist and cofounder Neal Schon posted a response to Perry's tweet, saying that in the past Steve's attorney Lee Phillips avoided stopping the political use of the song.
Schon tweeted, "Huh .., funny when I tried to stop it before a couple of years ago management told me you and Lee Phillips didn't want to mess with it... @NealSchonMusic so what makes it different now ?"
"Don't Stop Believin'", from the band's 1981 album "Escape", was the most downloaded song from the 20th century.
Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon
Journey May Release New Music Next Month
Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape
Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance
Journey Forced To Cancel 2020 Tour
Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen
Journey Countersued By Fired Member
Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students
Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online
Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit- Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of Classic- more
RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band
Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)
Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Dirty Your Soul
RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More
Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town
Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit
Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later
Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Animals' Album Classic
Linkin Park's 'In The End' Video Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views
Queen Release Second Episode Of New Lockumentary Series
Dead & Company Forgo One More Saturday Night For The 4th
Faith & Scars Release 'Long Way Home' Video
Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold