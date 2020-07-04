.

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit

Keavin Wiggins | 07-04-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Journey

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry took to social media on Friday to advise fans that he has not given his permission for the use of the one of the band's biggest hits by any politician.

Perry tweeted on July 3rd, "As one of the songwriters of Don't Stop Believin', I have not given permission to any political candidate to use this song!"

Early this morning (July 4th), Journey's lead guitarist and cofounder Neal Schon posted a response to Perry's tweet, saying that in the past Steve's attorney Lee Phillips avoided stopping the political use of the song.

Schon tweeted, "Huh .., funny when I tried to stop it before a couple of years ago management told me you and Lee Phillips didn't want to mess with it... @NealSchonMusic so what makes it different now ?"

"Don't Stop Believin'", from the band's 1981 album "Escape", was the most downloaded song from the 20th century.


Related Stories


Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit

Steve Perry's Silence Puzzles Journey's Neal Schon

Journey May Release New Music Next Month

Journey's First Album In Almost A Decade Taking Shape

Journey Reveal New Lineup During Special Performance

Journey Forced To Cancel 2020 Tour

Former Journey Singer Discussed Joining Queen

Journey Countersued By Fired Member

Godsmack's 'Unforgettable' Ends Two Year Journey They Took Students

Anthrax Singer Full Journey Tribute Band Debut Streaming Online

More Journey News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit- Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later- Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of Classic- more

Reviews

RockPile: Southern Rock Edition - Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Bros, Molly Hatchet, Marshall Tucker Band

Singled Out: Jeremy Edge Project (Ex-Candlelight Red)

Singled Out: Sami Chohfi's Dirty Your Soul

RockPile: Danielia Cotton, the Jackets And More

Singled Out: Chris Bell's Whispering Town

advertisement
Latest News

Steve Perry Speaks Out About Political Use Of Journey Megahit

Dave Grohl Looks Back At Foo Fighters Debut 25 Years Later

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Live Version Of 'Animals' Album Classic

Linkin Park's 'In The End' Video Passes 1 Billion YouTube Views

Queen Release Second Episode Of New Lockumentary Series

Dead & Company Forgo One More Saturday Night For The 4th

Faith & Scars Release 'Long Way Home' Video

Singled Out: The Phoenix Within's Tenfold