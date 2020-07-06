.

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Stream David Bowie Cover

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2020

Hookers Blow

Guns N' Roses and Quiet Riot sideband Hookers & Blow have officially released their cover of the David Bowie classic "Ziggy Stardust".

The band, featuring longtime Guns N' Roses keyboardist Dizzy Reed and Quiet Riot guitarist Alex Grossi, will be releasing a new album of covers later this year.

Grossi had this to say about the new single from the forthcoming covers record, "'Ziggy Stardust' has been in the Hookers & Blow live set since our very first show 17 years ago.

"We are really happy that we were able to capture the vibe of the way we do it live in the studio." Stream the song below:


