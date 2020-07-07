Motorhead And Scorpions Star Battled Covid-19

(hennemusic) Former Motorhead and current Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee is sharing details about his battle with Covid-19 earlier this spring. News of his health issue surfaced recently when Don Dokken revealed that he had spoken with Dee, telling Songfacts that the drummer "and his wife got COVID in Australia" and that the rocker lost 35 pounds and had been hospitalized with the virus.

"I just want to set some rumors straight regarding Don Dokken's statement about my Corona situation," wrote Dee on social media. "I did get Corona and was sick for about 1 month. I am now fully recovered since mid-April. I was already playing hockey and drums by the end of April.

"Unfortunately my good friend Don got some info wrong," Dee added. "I did not get Corona in Australia, the virus was contracted in Sweden. I did not lose 35 pounds, I lost 15 pounds. But as I just mentioned, I am now fully recovered and have registered antibodies so that feels great.

"I can't wait for things to go back to normal so we can hit the road again. Thank you guys for caring and my heart goes out to each and every one affected by the current situation our world is in. Stay safe! Mikkey" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Scorpions Making Progress On New Album Amid Lockdown

Scorpions Call On Fans for 'Signs Of Hope' Video

Scorpions Give Fans 'Sign Of Hope' With New Song

Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary

Scorpions Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Scorpions Release New Single 'Sign Of Hope'

Scorpions Resume Tour Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions Reschedule Concert Following Klaus Meine Surgery

Scorpions' Klaus Meine Recovering From Surgery

More Scorpions News



