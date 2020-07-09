Led Zeppelin Rock 1970 Tour On 50th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin launch their North American tour in the spring of 1970 in the latest brand new episode of the band's 50th anniversary video series.
On the heels of a European trek, the month-long, 28-show run opened in Vancouver, BC - one of two Canadian cities where the group broke attendance records - in late March.
At one of the series' last stops, Led Zeppelin were given keys to the city and made honorary citizens by the Mayor of Memphis, TN.
The tour marked the UK band's fifth series of US concert dates in a little over a year as the group performed songs from their first two studio records.
Once the series wrapped up, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page camped out at Bron-Yr-Aur, an 18th-century cottage in Snowdonia, Wales, to continue writing songs for their third album before regrouping at a UK mansion, Headley Grange, to rehearse and eventually record "Led Zeppelin III", which would surface before the end of the year. Watch the episode here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
