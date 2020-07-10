Ronnie James Dio Remembered By Stars On His 78th Birthday

A new video has been released featuring a number of music stars paying tribute to legendary late metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio on what would have been his 78th birthday today (July 10th).
The video was shared by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund and was mostly compiled from red carpet interviews with celebrity guests at various Dio Cancer Fund events.'
The video features Judas Priest singer Rob Halford, Ronnie's former Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Rudy Sarzo, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, Simon Wright and Vinny Appice of the Dio band, Fred Coury, Robbie Crane and Ricky Warwick of Black Star Riders, Ahmet Zappa, Joey Vera, Glenn Hughes, Jeff Pilson, Doug Aldrich, Terry Ilous and more .Watch the video below:
Dion Releases Video For Brian Setzer Collaboration
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Ronnie James Dio Feature Length Documentary Coming
Gala To Mark 10th Anniversary Of Ronnie James Dio's Death Announced
Unheard Ronnie James Dio Recordings Uncovered 2019 In Review
Dio's 'Holy Diver' A 'Perfect Album' Says Dave Grohl
Ronnie James Dio Expanded Reissues Announced
Dave Grohl, Steven Adler, Geezer Butler Bowling For Ronnie
Iommi Looks Back At Black Sabbath Replacing Ozzy With Dio
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'- Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour- Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night- more
Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1
Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back
Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up
Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare Version Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Judas Priest Postpone 50th Anniversary US Tour
Dead & Company Going To Folsom For One More Saturday Night
Deep Purple Streaming New Single 'Nothing At All'
Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell For New Episode Of Gibson TV's 'Icons'
Singled Out: Jennafer Lynsey's Click
Aerosmith Postpone 50th Anniversary Concert At Fenway Park
2020 Rock Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Canceled