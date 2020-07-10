.

Ronnie James Dio Remembered By Stars On His 78th Birthday

Keavin Wiggins | 07-10-2020

Dio

A new video has been released featuring a number of music stars paying tribute to legendary late metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio on what would have been his 78th birthday today (July 10th).

The video was shared by the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund and was mostly compiled from red carpet interviews with celebrity guests at various Dio Cancer Fund events.'

The video features Judas Priest singer Rob Halford, Ronnie's former Black Sabbath bandmate Geezer Butler, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Rudy Sarzo, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, Simon Wright and Vinny Appice of the Dio band, Fred Coury, Robbie Crane and Ricky Warwick of Black Star Riders, Ahmet Zappa, Joey Vera, Glenn Hughes, Jeff Pilson, Doug Aldrich, Terry Ilous and more .Watch the video below:


