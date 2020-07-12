.

Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jon Anderson

Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has released a brand new single called "First Born Leaders". The track is the fourth and final single from his new solo album "1000 Hands".

He had this to say about the new song, "'First Born Leaders' is about waking up once more to 'dream the big dream,' just like in the 60's when our world changed for the better.

"We're now entering into the next phase of enlightenment. I hope that we can see how the world is connected through the human experience, and that we continue to follow the correct path."

The new album is set to hit stores in various formats on July 31st. Stream the new single, "First Born Leaders," below:


Related Stories


Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Jon Anderson Releases New Song 'WDMCF'

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes 2019 In Review

Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

Yes' Jon Anderson Releases 'Makes Me Happy' Video

Jon Anderson Is 'Very Open' To Reuniting With Yes

Yes Singer Jon Anderson Announces New Album And Tour

More Jon Anderson News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup- Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest- Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration- more

Reviews

Static-X - Project Regeneration Volume 1

Singled Out: Slaves To Humanity's Behind My Back

Singled Out: Red Voodoo's Rise Up

Rock Reads: 'Run-Out Groove: Inside Capitol's 1980s Hits & Stiffs' by Dave Morrell

Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's Forget About Love

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

Music Icon Charlie Daniels Laid To Rest

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening

Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Pearl Jam Stream Rock Werchter Festival Performance

Morse, Portnoy, George Release Video For 'Hymn 43'

Trapt Dedicate 'Make It Out Alive' To Keeping Spirits Alive Amid Pandemic

Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases Solo Video