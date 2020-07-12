Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'

Original Yes frontman Jon Anderson has released a brand new single called "First Born Leaders". The track is the fourth and final single from his new solo album "1000 Hands".

He had this to say about the new song, "'First Born Leaders' is about waking up once more to 'dream the big dream,' just like in the 60's when our world changed for the better.

"We're now entering into the next phase of enlightenment. I hope that we can see how the world is connected through the human experience, and that we continue to follow the correct path."

The new album is set to hit stores in various formats on July 31st. Stream the new single, "First Born Leaders," below:





