Lacuna Coil Announce Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse Event

Lacuna Coil have announced that they will be staging a very special livestream event entitled "Black Anima: Live From The Apocalypse" later this year.

The event will feature a performance of "Black Anima" for the very first time and will include songs never performed live, plus special backstage/off camera moments and more.

The show will only be available live and is set to take place on Friday, September 11th at 3PM EST on A-Live from the Alcatraz Club in Milan. Tickets are available here.

The band had this to say, "When the world changed, we were in the early stages of touring our new album, Black Anima. Months have gone by and the desire to get back up on stage and play our music for you has just grown bigger and bigger.

"While the pandemic won't allow us to travel to your hometowns, it can't stop us from coming directly into your homes. Please welcome Black Anima, Live From The Apocalypse."





