Deep Purple Icon Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Whoosh!' Album

(hennemusic) Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover is sharing some insight into the band's inspiration behind their forthcoming album, "Whoosh!", in a new interview with WRIF Detroit.

Due August 7, the band recorded the set with Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN; it's their third consecutive project with the veteran producer, following 2013's "Now What?!" and 2017's "InFinite."

"Meeting Bob Ezrin changed everything eight years ago," Glover tells WRIF's Meltdown. "He came to see us play in Toronto and we had a meeting with him the next morning and he just said some great stuff. He sort of encouraged us to be us: 'You don't need to write anything that you think people are gonna expect. Just stretch out and be yourselves.' And that was great advice. And making the album was such a joy. They've all been a lot of fun.

"We don't start an album with any kind of plan; it just happens, like life," he continued. "We jammed for about eight, nine days - something like that - and we'd come up with a bunch of stuff and then pick and choose what we wanna work on. And it goes from there, and it sort of evolves. We don't write songs; we just let them evolve. Because the five of us are all throwing bits and pieces in towards it. We record all together in the same room; we don't layer stuff. We're a live band, and so we play live in the studio."

Deep Purple's 21st studio record has been previewed with the lead single, "Throw My Bones", and the follow-ups "Man Alive" and "Nothing At All."

Originally due in June, the group delayed the release of "Whoosh!" due to the global pandemic.

"Well, it was recorded last year, actually, so the COVID thing didn't come into it, although I have to say some of the lyrics kind of have a disturbing connection," commented the rocker. ""Yeah, 'Whoosh!', 21st album, 50 years in the making. Every album is potentially our last album. We thought the last album was the last album, but there's another one. So we just keep going.

"I remember [late keyboardist] Jon Lord once described Deep Purple as an atomic toy - it just keeps going." Watch the "Throw My Bones" video here.

