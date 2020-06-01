Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner appears in the very episode of Gibson guitar's brand new original series Riff Lords where he breaks down riffs from some classic songs from the band.
The episode features the following Judas Priest: "Electric Eye", "Painkiller", "Evil Never Dies", "Hell Bent for Leather", "Living After Midnight", "Heading Out to The Highway" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'".
Richie used the following guitars in the video: Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Flying V and a Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul. Watch him in Riff Lord below:
Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release
Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic
Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music
Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour
Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio
Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Dates
Judas Priest Icon K.K. Downing Ready To Mix New Album
Judas Priest In The Studio For 'British Steel' 40th Anniversary
Judas Priest Share New Breaking The Law Lyric Video
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour- Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert- 80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event- more
Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour
Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert
80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event
Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords
The Lawrence Arms Stream First Song From New Album
Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video
Lightworker Stream New Song 'Cholera'
Singled Out: Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold