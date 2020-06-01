Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner appears in the very episode of Gibson guitar's brand new original series Riff Lords where he breaks down riffs from some classic songs from the band.

The episode features the following Judas Priest: "Electric Eye", "Painkiller", "Evil Never Dies", "Hell Bent for Leather", "Living After Midnight", "Heading Out to The Highway" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'".

Richie used the following guitars in the video: Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Flying V and a Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul. Watch him in Riff Lord below:





