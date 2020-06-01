.

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords

Keavin Wiggins | 06-01-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner appears in the very episode of Gibson guitar's brand new original series Riff Lords where he breaks down riffs from some classic songs from the band.

The episode features the following Judas Priest: "Electric Eye", "Painkiller", "Evil Never Dies", "Hell Bent for Leather", "Living After Midnight", "Heading Out to The Highway" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'".

Richie used the following guitars in the video: Epiphone Inspired By Gibson Flying V and a Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul. Watch him in Riff Lord below:


Related Stories


Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords

Judas Priest Icon Rob Halford Moves Up Autobiography Release

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Judas Priest Guitarist Glad To See KK Downing Return To Music

Judas Priest Streaming Full Concert From Epitaph Tour

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Leads Tributes To Ronnie James Dio

Judas Priest Announce Rescheduled 50th Anniversary Dates

Judas Priest Icon K.K. Downing Ready To Mix New Album

Judas Priest In The Studio For 'British Steel' 40th Anniversary

Judas Priest Share New Breaking The Law Lyric Video

More Judas Priest News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour- Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert- 80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event- more

Reviews

McStine & Minnemann

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Six Feet Under

Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window

Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon

Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Postpone Stadium Tour

Metallica To Stream Full Poor Touring Me Concert

80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Appears in Gibson's Riff Lords

The Lawrence Arms Stream First Song From New Album

Wage War Unplug For New 'Grave (Stripped)' Video

Lightworker Stream New Song 'Cholera'

Singled Out: Mark Olson & Ingunn Ringvold