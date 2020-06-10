The Doobie Brothers Share New Isolation Video

(hennemusic) The Doobie Brothers can be seen performing their 1972 classic, "Listen To The Music", in a new home video from isolation during the pandemic.
The lead single from the band's second record, "Toulouse Street", delivered their first US Top 15 hit and platinum album for sales of more than a million copies in the country.
The clip - which follows a recent in-home version of "Black Water" - comes on the heels of the postponement of the group's 50th Anniversary North American tour, which was set to begin this week in West Palm Beach, FL.
"This decision has been made with the health and safety of The Doobie Brothers' fans, crew and local employees in mind," says the band. "The tour will now be rescheduled for 2021 starting on July 17 in West Palm Beach and ending on October 23 in New Orleans, making 46 stops across North America.
"Unfortunately due to scheduling conflicts, previously announced dates Mount Pleasant, MI, Sioux City, IA, Boise, ID, Albuquerque, NM, Little Rock, AR, Bossier City, LA, and Memphis, TN have been cancelled."
"Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be valid for the new dates," adds the group. "If ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one. For any further ticketing inquiries, fans should reach out to their point of purchase." Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
