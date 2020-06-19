Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company fans get ready, the beloved band will be streaming a summer stadium show this weekend as part of their full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night.

The band will be streaming their July7th, 2017 concert that took place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles at 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday, June 20th.

The band had this to say about this week's show, "This week's One More Saturday Night takes us back nearly 2 years to a beautiful summer evening at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles." Watch the concert below (when available):





Related Stories

Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream Chicago Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead and Company To Stream Halloween Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66

Dead & Company To Stream Noblesville Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream CitiField Show For One More Saturday Night

More Dead Company News



