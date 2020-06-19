Dead & Company fans get ready, the beloved band will be streaming a summer stadium show this weekend as part of their full concert streaming series One More Saturday Night.
The band will be streaming their July7th, 2017 concert that took place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles at 8PM ET / 5PM PT this Saturday, June 20th.
The band had this to say about this week's show, "This week's One More Saturday Night takes us back nearly 2 years to a beautiful summer evening at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles." Watch the concert below (when available):
Dead & Company Getting Festive For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream Chicago Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead and Company To Stream Halloween Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead and Company To Stream NYE Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream New Orleans Show For One More Saturday Night
Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66
Dead & Company To Stream Noblesville Show For One More Saturday Night
Dead & Company To Stream CitiField Show For One More Saturday Night
Journey May Release New Music Next Month- Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1972 Mix Of 'Money'- Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night- more
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Singled Out: Smackbound's Close To Sober
Journey May Release New Music Next Month
Pink Floyd Streaming Rare 1972 Mix Of 'Money'
Dead & Company To Stream Stadium Concert For One More Saturday Night
Donnie Vie Releases New Quarantine Single 'All My Favorite Things'
Andrew McMahon Celebrating 'Everything In Transit' Anniversary With Drive-In Show
John Fogerty Shares Quarantine Jam Of CCR Classic 'Fortunate Son'
Whitesnake Release 'Here I Go Again' 2020 Remix
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity