Slipknot To Stream Welcome To Our Neighborhood

The 21st anniversary of the release of Slipknot's self-titled debut album will be celebrated today with a special stream of their home-movie collection "Welcome To Our Neighborhood".

The stream will be this week's installment of Knotfest.com's ongoing streaming series and is set to take place today, June 26th at 2pm PST/5pm EST/11pm CET here

"Welcome To Our Neighborhood" features home shot footage of the early days of Slipknot, interviews, early live performance footage of "Wait And Bleed," "Surfacing and Scissors "and more. The film will be broadcast live on Friday, June 26th 2020 beginning at over on Knotfest.com

Since the launch, the ongoing streaming series has featured full concert performance from Slipknot, Lamb Of God, Megadeth, Trivium, Behemoth, Amon Amarth, Anthrax, Kreator, King Diamond, Carnifex and Suffocation, Suicide Silence and In Flames all of which have raised funds donated to COVID-19 relief charities.





