Underoath To Look Back At 'Chasing Safety' On Streaming Series

Michael Angulia | 06-29-2020

Underoath

Underoath will be taking a look at their 2004 album "They're Only Chasing Safety" for the new installment of their special weekly streaming series.

The episode will air live beginning at 8pm ET this Tuesday, June 30th. Special guests will include the album's producer James Paul Wisner, Aaron Marsh of Copeland, Matt Carter of Emery and the Bad Christian podcast, Shane Told of Silverstein and the Lead Singer Syndrome Podcast, Josh Scogin of '68, and Julie McCadon, whose face appears on the album's cover.

According to the announcement, All episodes feature producers, artists that Underoath have toured with, Twitch streamers who are Underoath fans, label personnel, friends, and other people who have been intricately involved with and instrumental in the band's career. These marathon episodes run for three hours and beyond. They have quickly become a favorite among fans, averaging almost 10,000 unique viewers per stream. Check out past episodes here.


