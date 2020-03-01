The New Regime Kicking Off Tour With Silversun Pickups

The New Regime have kicked off a national tour supporting Silversun Pickups to promote their brand new album "Heart Mind Body & Soul".

The new album will be hitting stores this Friday (March 6th). The band is the brainchild of Ilan Rubin of Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves fame.

The tour kicks off tonight (March 1st) in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philly and will be wrapping up on March 23rd in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue.

The New Regime will also be appearing at the Shaky Knees Music festival in Atlanta on May 3rd and the Corona Capital Guadalajara in Zapopan, Mexico on May 16th. See all of the dates below:

With Silversun Pickups:

March 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philly

March 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

March 03 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

March 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

March 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

March 08 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club

March 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

March 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

March 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

March 13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine

March 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

March 18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

March 19 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

March 21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

March 23 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Festival Dates:

May 03 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

May 16 - Zapopan, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara





