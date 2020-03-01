The New Regime Kicking Off Tour With Silversun Pickups
The New Regime have kicked off a national tour supporting Silversun Pickups to promote their brand new album "Heart Mind Body & Soul".
The new album will be hitting stores this Friday (March 6th). The band is the brainchild of Ilan Rubin of Nine Inch Nails, Angels & Airwaves fame.
The tour kicks off tonight (March 1st) in Philadelphia, PA at The Fillmore Philly and will be wrapping up on March 23rd in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue.
The New Regime will also be appearing at the Shaky Knees Music festival in Atlanta on May 3rd and the Corona Capital Guadalajara in Zapopan, Mexico on May 16th. See all of the dates below:
With Silversun Pickups:
March 01 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philly
March 02 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
March 03 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
March 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
March 06 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
March 08 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club
March 09 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
March 11 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
March 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
March 13 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
March 15 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
March 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
March 18 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
March 19 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
March 21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
March 22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
March 23 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Festival Dates:
May 03 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival
May 16 - Zapopan, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara
