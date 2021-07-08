.

The New Regime Shares 'Turning A Blind Eye' and 'Feel No Pain' Videos

Keavin Wiggins | 07-08-2021

Ilan Rubin's The New Regime has released live videos for the tracks "Turning A Blind Eye" and "Feel No Pain," which comes from the "Heart Mind Body & Soul (Deluxe Edition)" album.

Rubin, who is best known for his work with Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves, had the following to say about the songs, "'Turning A Blind Eye' and 'Feel No Pain' showcase the more aggressive side of 'Heart Mind Body & Soul'.

"Both songs have an edge rooted in discontentment with riffs that were always fun to play live. I'm proud of the combination of heaviness and melody with harmony."

Watch the "Turning A Blind Eye" video here and "Feel No Pain" below:


