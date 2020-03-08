.

The New Regime Deliver 'Heart Mind Body & Soul'

K. Wiggins | 03-08-2020

The New RegimePhoto courtesy The Orchard

Nine Inch Nails and Angels & Airwaves star Ilan Rubin has released "Heart Mind Body & Soul", the brand new album from his The New Regime project.

Rubin has been releasing the album over the past six month. He delivered as four separate EPs featuring four tracks each focused on one aspect of "Heart Mind Body & Soul."

He explained his reasoning for the staged release, "You have to really think about how things are listened to and how they're consumed. I would hate to put all this work into a very long album, only to have people skip through it or not really give it time. But if you space it out, it really allows itself to be consumed fully."

The album features the 16-track re-sequenced and the cover art that was created for each part was compiled into one image by its creator Rob Sheridan (Nine Inch Nails and DC Comic's High Level.)

The New Regime are promoting the album with their current U.S. tour with Silversun Pickups.


