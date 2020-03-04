.

Metallica Launch Their Own Vinyl Club

K. Wiggins | 03-04-2020

MetallicaPhoto by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Metallica have announced that they have launched their very own Vinyl Club that will be open exclusively to members of their Fifth Member fan club.

The band had this to say about the new venture, "As huge music fans, the band has been super excited to experience the resurgence of vinyl and the enjoyment of collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures.

"Those who love the look, feel and sonic warmth of vinyl are already in an exclusive club of sorts, so with that in mind..." They went on to say that the club will include "rare cuts, demos and rough mixes, and live rarities-none of which have ever been released on vinyl before."

They added, "Each subscription includes a personalized membership card and a series of four 7" records shipped throughout the year-some of which will include additional collectibles."


