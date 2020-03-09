.

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

K. Wiggins | 03-09-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Linkin ParkAlbum cover art

The surviving members of Linkin Park are calling on fans to help them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster debut album "Hybrid Theory" this year.

The band had this to say, "This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory. We have some very special things planned throughout the year and want you to be a part of it.

"We're looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merch, flyers, souvenirs and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late 90s through to the Hybrid Theory era of 2000 - 2002.

"Some great examples include - but are not limited to - live concert footage and photos, pictures of band members and signed goodies from LPU meet and greets."

Fans can upload their content here.


Related Stories


Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

Linkin Park Aim To Move On Naturally Following Chester's Death 2019 In Review

Memphis May Fire Tribute Linkin Park With 'Faint' Cover

Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Shares Two New Songs

Linkin Park Star Reactions To Mark Morton's Chester Bennington Collaboration

Linkin Park Replacement Singer Rumor Addressed 2018 In Review

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Unsure Of Band's Future 2018 In Review

Linkin Park Pass 1 Billion Landmark With 'Numb'

More Linkin Park News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai- Alice Cooper Adds Summer Tour Dates- Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness- Linkin Park 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration- more


Reviews
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

Alice Cooper Add Summer Tour Dates

Sick Of It All Postpone Tour Due To Illness

Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration

My Dying Bride Release 'To Outlive The Gods' Video

Ratt, Tom Keifer, Skid Row and Slaughter Announce Summer Tour

Billy Joel In The Studio For 'Glass Houses' 40th Anniversary

Dennis DeYoung Streams Collaboration With Julian Lennon



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.