Linkin Park Enlisting Fans For 'Hybrid Theory' Celebration
The surviving members of Linkin Park are calling on fans to help them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their blockbuster debut album "Hybrid Theory" this year.
The band had this to say, "This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory. We have some very special things planned throughout the year and want you to be a part of it.
"We're looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merch, flyers, souvenirs and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late 90s through to the Hybrid Theory era of 2000 - 2002.
"Some great examples include - but are not limited to - live concert footage and photos, pictures of band members and signed goodies from LPU meet and greets."
Fans can upload their content here.
