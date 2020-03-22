Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates
Zakk Wylde has announced the rescheduled dates for Black Label Society's North American headline tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The new run of dates are scheduled to take place this summer and will be kicking off on August 8th at the Kewadin Casinos in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.
Wylde had this to say, "BL FAMILY, we are excited to announce that we were able to reschedule the postponed dates for you quickly. We will be DOOMTROOPING back to you with Obituary and Lord Dying this August! Tickets and VIP Upgrades are on sale now!" See the new dates below:
08/08 - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie, MI
08/14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI (No Obituary and Lord Dying)
08/17 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY
08/18 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
08/19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
08/21 - Hard Rock Live - Biloxi, MS (No Obituary and Lord Dying)
08/22 - The Plant - Dothan, AL
08/23 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL
08/25 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
08/26 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
08/28 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY
08/29 - The Webster - Hartford, CT
