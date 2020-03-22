.

Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates

Keavin Wiggins | 03-22-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Label SocietyTour postponement poster

Zakk Wylde has announced the rescheduled dates for Black Label Society's North American headline tour, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The new run of dates are scheduled to take place this summer and will be kicking off on August 8th at the Kewadin Casinos in Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

Wylde had this to say, "BL FAMILY, we are excited to announce that we were able to reschedule the postponed dates for you quickly. We will be DOOMTROOPING back to you with Obituary and Lord Dying this August! Tickets and VIP Upgrades are on sale now!" See the new dates below:


08/08 - Kewadin Casinos - Sault Ste. Marie, MI
08/14 - North Star Mohican Casino Resort - Bowler, WI (No Obituary and Lord Dying)
08/17 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY
08/18 - Georgia Theatre - Athens, GA
08/19 - Mars Music Hall - Huntsville, AL
08/21 - Hard Rock Live - Biloxi, MS (No Obituary and Lord Dying)
08/22 - The Plant - Dothan, AL
08/23 - Jannus Live - St Petersburg, FL
08/25 - Music Farm - Charleston, SC
08/26 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC
08/28 - Main Street Armory - Rochester, NY
08/29 - The Webster - Hartford, CT


Related Stories


Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates

Zakk Wylde Postpones Black Label Society Tour Dates

Black Label Society Announce North American Headlining Tour Dates

The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Tour With Black Label Society

Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video

Black Label Society Unplug For 'Spoke In The Wheel' Video

Black Label Society Announce Special Tour and Reissue

Eyehategod Kick Off Tour With Black Label Society and COC

More Black Label Society News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus- Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans- Kenny Rogers- more


Reviews
Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement


Latest News
Bon Jovi Member Tests Positive For Covid-19 Coronavirus

Sammy Hagar Shares Video Message From Lockdown

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Issues PSA To Fans

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Greta Van Fleet Grammy Museum Event To Stream Online

Clutch Revisit 'Willie Nelson' For Vault Series

Zakk Wylde Announces Rescheduled Black Label Society Dates

Rush Frontman Geddy Lee 'Self-Isolating'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.