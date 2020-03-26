Megadeth's Dave Mustaine And Daughter Rock Beatles Classic

(hennemusic) Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine and his daughter Electra can be seen covering The Beatles' classic, "Come Together", in a new Instagram video.

"Right now... QUARANTINE!," writes Electra. "Here's a lil' #MyMusicMoment with my dad, @davemustaine, someone who I'd never want to lose! THAT is why the Mustaine's stay home. We hope you do too! Wash your hands, practice social distancing, & stay healthy."

The guitarist recently returned to the stage for shows earlier this year following his diagnosis and recovery from throat cancer. The Instagram video post also sees Mustaine's daughter sharing details about "Music Moments", a new project featuring covers of classic tunes by a variety of artists in support of The Alzheimer's Association; Dave's late mother-in-law, 76-year-old Sally Estabrook, was in the "severe" stage of Alzheimer's when she went missing and was found dead in November 2014. Watch the video here.

