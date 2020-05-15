Tetrarch Release 'I'm Not Right' Video

Tetrarch have released a music video for their new single "I'm Not Right." The song is the first taste of the band's forthcoming sophomore album, "Unstable," which will be released this fall.

Guitarist Diamond Rowe had this to say about the track, "The intro riff for it came very naturally to us and kicked off the writing process. It was heavy and pissed off sounding, which was super cool and really set the tone for the songs that followed."



Rowe said of the theme, "We are a band that believes in embracing flaws and being who you are. But sometimes there's a journey to get to that point, and that's what this song really encompasses.

"It is normal to feel a bit off sometimes, and it's okay to talk about it. Sometimes you just don't like something about yourself but how you go about changing that is what's really important."



The video tells the story of a teenage girl who is bullied by classmates along with performance footage. "We take a lot of pride in our performance and the energy that we put off live, so we knew we wanted there to be a performance aspect, but we also wanted to tell a bit of a story," Rowe says.

"Director Scott Hansen is always really cool to work with and open to any ideas that we may have, so that the video can match our vision. We're pretty stoked with how it came out." Watch the video below:





