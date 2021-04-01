Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video

Tetrarch have released a music video for their brand new single "Negative Noise". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Unstable", which is set to hit stores on April 30th.
Frontman and guitarist Josh Fore had this to say, "'Negative Noise' is one of the heaviest songs on the new record. It mixes big riffs with thick bass, extreme drums and some of the most intense screams I've ever done. One of the highlights of the song is Diamond's guitar solo that she absolutely killed and I know will turn so many people's heads.
"Lyrically, the song is about constantly being surrounded by negativity and people trying to pull us in a million directions. More than ever, there is so much static around us, and we wanted to write a song about dealing with it and blocking out all of the noise." Watch the video below:
