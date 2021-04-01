.

Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-01-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tetrarch album cover art

Tetrarch have released a music video for their brand new single "Negative Noise". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Unstable", which is set to hit stores on April 30th.

Frontman and guitarist Josh Fore had this to say, "'Negative Noise' is one of the heaviest songs on the new record. It mixes big riffs with thick bass, extreme drums and some of the most intense screams I've ever done. One of the highlights of the song is Diamond's guitar solo that she absolutely killed and I know will turn so many people's heads.

"Lyrically, the song is about constantly being surrounded by negativity and people trying to pull us in a million directions. More than ever, there is so much static around us, and we wanted to write a song about dealing with it and blocking out all of the noise." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video

Singled Out: Tetrarch's I'm Not Right

Tetrarch Release 'I'm Not Right' Video

Butcher Babies, Hyro The Hero And Tetrarch Announce Tour

Tetrarch Announce U.S. Headline Tour

News > Tetrarch

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more

Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more

Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more

Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more

Reviews

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina

advertisement
Latest News

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force

Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra

Pearl Jam Announce Free Hard Rock Calling Livestream

Saliva Announce Las Vegas Livestream Event

Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'

Tetrarch Deliver 'Negative Noise' With New Video

The Who Sell Out Classic Albums Documentary To Livestream For Free

Journey Settle Legal Dispute With Former Members