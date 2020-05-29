KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has released the very first video from his Soul Station project. The "Stationed At Home" quarantine clip is for their take on the Smokey Robison classic "Ooo Baby Baby).

Paul had this to say, "These are challenging times. Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more.

"I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.

"While it's hard to connect physically, some of Soul Station decided to reach out make a virtual and emotional connection on a great Motown and Smokey Robinson classic, Ooo Baby Baby." Watch the video below:





