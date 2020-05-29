KISS frontman Paul Stanley has released the very first video from his Soul Station project. The "Stationed At Home" quarantine clip is for their take on the Smokey Robison classic "Ooo Baby Baby).
Paul had this to say, "These are challenging times. Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more.
"I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use.
"While it's hard to connect physically, some of Soul Station decided to reach out make a virtual and emotional connection on a great Motown and Smokey Robinson classic, Ooo Baby Baby." Watch the video below:
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70- Dead $ Company- Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Chuck Billy- Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video- Rolling Stones- more
Doug 'Cosmo' Clifford - Magic Window
Singled Out: Siren Songs' Goodnight Sun, Hello Moon
Singled Out: Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)'s Die Alone
Iron City Houserockers - Have a Good Time (But Get Out Alive)
Singled Out: Ben Wood & The Bad Ideas' Lead Me On
KISS Collaborator Bob Kulick Dead At 70
Dead & Company To Stream 2016 Show For One More Saturday Night
Korn and Faith No More Coheadline Tour Cancelled
Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video
Neil Young Launching Official Bootleg Series
Lenny Kravitz Postpones European Tour
Lamb Of God Stream New Song Featuring Testament's Chuck Billy
KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video