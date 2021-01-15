Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song and Announce Album

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has released the first single from the debut album from his Soul Station project that pays tribute to classic soul and R&B music.

The project is now streaming their take on The Five Stairsteps' classic song "O-O-H Child". The track comes from their debut album "Now And Then", which is set to hit stores on March 5th.

Paul had this to say, "Between us doing some great SOUL STATION shows and starting the album, I started to think that neither the band or the music we love should depend only on the past so I started writing with the goal of seamlessly taking songs into the present. From what a lot of people I respect have told me, that mission was accomplished."

"Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more," he added. "I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days. The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use."

The group also features Rafael "Hoffa" Moreira (guitar and backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (musical director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums and backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet).

Stream the song and see the tracklisting below:

"Now And Then" tracklisting:

01. Could It Be I'm Falling In Love02. I Do03. I, Oh I04. Ooo Baby Baby05. O-O-H Child06. Save Me (From You)07. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)08. Whenever You're Ready (I'm Here)09. The Tracks Of My Tears10. Let's Stay Together11. La-La - Means I Love You12. Lorelei13. You Are Everything14. Baby I Need Your Loving

O-O-H Child stream

