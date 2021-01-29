Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video

Photo courtesy full coverage communications

Paul Stanley's Soul Station have released a performance video for their cover of the Five Stairsteps classic and their brand new single "O-O-H Child".

The track will appear on the KISS icon's side projects debut album "Now And Then," which is set to hit stores on March 5th. Paul had this to say about the cover, "O-O-H Child is a song of optimism and hope.

"I think we could all use some words about things getting 'brighter' and a time when 'we'll walk in the rays of a beautiful sun'. You can see the effect it has on us all performing and I'm certain the audience will feel that.

"I remember first hearing the Five Stairsteps on the radio and I felt like my problems were lifted from my shoulders. That's the power of music and I want to share it." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song and Announce Album

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video

More Soul Station News