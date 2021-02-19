Paul Stanley's Soul Station Stream New Song 'I, Oh I'

Paul Stanley's Soul Station have released a stream of the brand new track "I, Oh I", which is the latest song previewed from the KISS frontman's solo project's forthcoming debut album.

Soul Station's first record, entitled "Now And Then" is set to be released on March 19th (it was originally set to hit stores on March 5th) and the new track features the previously released covers of The Five Stairsteps' "O-o-h Child" and The Spinners' "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love".

The band shared this description with the audio post of the new song, "The third official single from Paul Stanley's Soul Station new album celebrating classic soul songs along with 5 brand new original songs written by Paul Stanley as experienced here."

Stanley had previously said of the inspiration for the project, "Long before I ever heard the great British bands, I grew up listening to Philly Soul, Motown and so much more.

"I was lucky to see Otis Redding and Solomon Burke among others. That music and its storytelling gave me strength and hope even in some tough days.

"The great classics of that era are magical medicine for most and I felt myself drawn back to that era for some sorcery I think we could all use." Check out the new song below:

Related Stories

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Cover 'Could It Be I'm Falling In Love'

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release 'O-O-H Child' Video

Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song and Announce Album

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Releases Soul Station Video

News > Soul Station