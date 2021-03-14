KISS Star Paul Stanley Shares New Soul Station Performance Video

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has shared a performance video from his Soul Station band. The clip is for the song "I, Oh, I," one of the original tracks on the group's debut album.

Paul Stanley's Soul Station will be releasing their forthcoming studio album, entitled "Now And Then", on March 19th and it will feature the rock star playing tribute to his love of classic R&B and soul music.

The band also features Rafael "Hoffa" Moreira (guitar & backing vocals), Sean Hurley (bass), Alex Alessandroni (Musical Director, keyboards), Ely Rise (keyboards), Eric Singer (drums & backing vocals), RayYslas (percussion), Gavyn Rhone (backing vocals), Crystal Starr (backing vocals) and Laurhan Beato (backing vocals) and Jon Pappenbrook (lead trumpet). Watch the video below:

