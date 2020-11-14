Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock

Monsters Of Rock will be celebrating late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali's birthday today (November 14th) with their inaugural episode on Spotify.

Banali lost his battle with cancer earlier this year and would have turned 69 today. The show is marking his birthday with the special launch episode on the streaming service with re-airing of their 'Six Degrees of Sarzo' from December of 2018.

The show will be hosted by Frankie's former bandmate Rudy Sarzo. He had this to say, "We are excited to bring this very special episode to the fans. "rankie Banali was my mentor, my Quiet Riot brother and dear friend for 48 years.

"It's an honor to share with you some of Frankie's unforgettable memories in his own words on what was my first episode of Six Degrees of Sarzo." Visit the show's official website here.

Related Stories

Quiet Riot To Continue Following Frankie Banali's Death

Blackie Lawless Shares Touching Tribute To Frankie Banali

Rock World Pay Tribute To Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali

Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer 2019 In Review

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Didn't Let Cancer Disrupt New Album

Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer

Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'Heartbreak City'





More Quiet Riot News



