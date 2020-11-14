Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock

Monsters Of Rock will be celebrating late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali's birthday today (November 14th) with their inaugural episode on Spotify.
Banali lost his battle with cancer earlier this year and would have turned 69 today. The show is marking his birthday with the special launch episode on the streaming service with re-airing of their 'Six Degrees of Sarzo' from December of 2018.
The show will be hosted by Frankie's former bandmate Rudy Sarzo. He had this to say, "We are excited to bring this very special episode to the fans. "rankie Banali was my mentor, my Quiet Riot brother and dear friend for 48 years.
"It's an honor to share with you some of Frankie's unforgettable memories in his own words on what was my first episode of Six Degrees of Sarzo." Visit the show's official website here.
Quiet Riot To Continue Following Frankie Banali's Death
Blackie Lawless Shares Touching Tribute To Frankie Banali
Rock World Pay Tribute To Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali
Quiet Riot Icon Frankie Banali Dead At 68
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Admitted To Emergency Room
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer 2019 In Review
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Didn't Let Cancer Disrupt New Album
Quiet Riot's Frankie Banali Has Stage Four Pancreatic Cancer
Quiet Riot Streaming New Song 'Heartbreak City'
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'- Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song- Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Releases Video- more
Quick Flicks: Bay Area Godfathers
Sites and Sounds: Finland's Tuska Utopia
5 Star: Professor and the Madman - Seance
Lamb Of God Frontman Joins Clutch For 'Passive Restraints'
Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale Release Christmas Song
Michael C. Hall's Supergroup Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release Video
The Smashing Pumpkins Release 'Wyttch' Video
Rammstein Offshoot Lindemann Breaks Up
Pink Floyd Share 'Run Like Hell' Live Video
Our Oceans Release 'Face Them' Video
Frankie Banali's Birthday Being Celebrated By Monsters Of Rock