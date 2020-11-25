All-Star Tribute To Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Coming To Theaters

(hennemusic) An early 2020 all-star concert tribute to Fleetwood Mac founder Peter Green is coming to cinemas next spring. Organized by Mick Fleetwood, the February 25 event at London's Palladium in support of Teenage Cancer Trust saw the drummer salute his former bandmate and the original era of the group with the help of a lineup that included Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Billy Gibbons, Steven Tyler, Bill Wyman, John Mayll, Zak Starkey, Noel Gallagher and original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, among others.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood, "and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..."

The tribute event took place just five months before Green passed away in his sleep on July 25 at the age of 73. Watch the trailer and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

