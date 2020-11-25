ZZ Top Documentary Earns Grammy Award Nomination

(hennemusic) The ZZ Top documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas", has earned the band a nomination for a Grammy Award. The career overview will compete in the Best Music Film category alongside projects on the Beastie Boys ("Beastie Boys Story), Beyonce ("Black Is King), Freestyle Love Supreme ("We Are Freestyle Love Supreme") and Linda Ronstadt ("Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice").
Produced by Banger Films, the documentary tells the story of how three teenage bluesmen - Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard - became one of the biggest bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band's inception.
"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" presents interviews with the band members alongside conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Queens Of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Read more and watch the trailer here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
ZZ Top In The Studio For Afterburner Anniversary
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Remembers Roy Head
ZZ Top Share Live Video For Classic Song
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick
ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency
ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'La Grange' Performance
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart- Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video- Slipknot Announce New Knotfest- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Wolfgang Van Halen Scores No. 1 Hit On Billboard Chart
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video
Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021
Famed Neil Peart Early Rush Drum Set Up For Auction
Former Secrets Frontman Aaron Melzer Passes Away
All-Star Tribute To Fleetwood Mac's Peter Green Coming To Theaters
ZZ Top Documentary Earns Grammy Award Nomination
Singled Out: Attraction To Tragedy's Hole In Your Heart