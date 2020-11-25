ZZ Top Documentary Earns Grammy Award Nomination

(hennemusic) The ZZ Top documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas", has earned the band a nomination for a Grammy Award. The career overview will compete in the Best Music Film category alongside projects on the Beastie Boys ("Beastie Boys Story), Beyonce ("Black Is King), Freestyle Love Supreme ("We Are Freestyle Love Supreme") and Linda Ronstadt ("Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice").

Produced by Banger Films, the documentary tells the story of how three teenage bluesmen - Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard - became one of the biggest bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band's inception.

"That Little Ol' Band From Texas" presents interviews with the band members alongside conversations with such high-profile fans as Billy Bob Thornton and Queens Of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, as well as never-before-seen archival footage. Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

