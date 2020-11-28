Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor says that Slipknot is thinking about putting out a new studio album next year because they only have one more album left to their current record deal.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman made the remarks during an appearance on Good Company after he was asked what Slipknot is planning to do once the Covid-19 lockdowns are over.

He responded, "The plan right now with Slipknot is to try and a) finish up the touring next year, and b) we're thinking about kind of putting another album out maybe next year. But I don't know. I don't know what the plan is yet.

"I just know that we all kind of feel like there's unfinished business and we wanna finish that out before we do anything. But I know that we were talking about doing it, 'cause we only have one album left on our contract."

Watch the interview below:

