Megadeth Star Sure Band Will Release New Music In 2021

Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson is confident that the band will be releasing some new music next year and he gave an update on work on the new album.

The band has been working on the follow-up to their 2016 effort "Dystopia" and Ellefson discussed the progress they are making on the new record during an appearance on Decibel Geek.

He said, "Basic tracks are done. Overdubs now are continuing. I'm sure 2021 will see some new MEGADETH music of some form, hopefully the whole album, because touring will open up and we can drop a record and the tour dates that we have rescheduled will all go forward as planned.

"That's what we're hoping. That's about all I can say on it, just 'cause it's not done yet, so it's hard to talk about something that's still in motion." Watch the interview below:

