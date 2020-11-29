Megadeth bassist and cofounder David Ellefson is confident that the band will be releasing some new music next year and he gave an update on work on the new album.
The band has been working on the follow-up to their 2016 effort "Dystopia" and Ellefson discussed the progress they are making on the new record during an appearance on Decibel Geek.
He said, "Basic tracks are done. Overdubs now are continuing. I'm sure 2021 will see some new MEGADETH music of some form, hopefully the whole album, because touring will open up and we can drop a record and the tour dates that we have rescheduled will all go forward as planned.
"That's what we're hoping. That's about all I can say on it, just 'cause it's not done yet, so it's hard to talk about something that's still in motion." Watch the interview below:
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Team With Megadeth's Ellefson For AC/DC Cover Video
Guns N' Roses, Slayer Stars Help Megadeth's Ellefson Rock AC/DC Classic
Steve Jobs Saved The Music Business Says Megadeth Star
Megadeth Bassist Releases Vintage Cheap Trick Track From Covers Album
Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner
Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Updates Fans About Cancer Fight
Metallica, Megadeth, Judas Priest Stars In Flying V Movie
Journey's Neal Schon Releasing New Album In December- Megadeth Star Sure Band Will Release New Music In 2021- Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary- more
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
Sites and Sounds: Ragas Live Festival 2020
Journey's Neal Schon Releasing New Album In December
Megadeth Star Sure Band Will Release New Music In 2021
Banger Film's Sam Dunn Wants To Make Van Halen Documentary
Heart Biopic In The Works Says Ann Wilson
Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'All You're Dreaming Of'
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Covers Album
Night Flight Orchestra Deliver 'Paper Moon' Video
Singled Out: Emperors Night's Driving At Pace