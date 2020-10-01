Iron Maiden Announce 'Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast'

Iron Maiden will be releasing a brand new double live album entitled "Nights Of The Dead, Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City" on November 20th.

The record was captured during the band's Mexico City stop on the Legacy of the Beast World Tour where they played to sold out arena audiences over three nights in September of last year.

Nights Of The Dead will be available in multiple formats including digitally, a 2CD digipack, a deluxe hardcase book 2CD, a triple black heavyweight vinyl and limited edition heavyweight 180g Mexican Flag triple colored vinyl.

Steve Harris had this to say, "When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same.

"We'd been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we've been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we'd take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy.

"I'm very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as 'For The Greater Good Of God', and other older songs like 'Where Eagles Dare', 'Flight Of Icarus', 'The Clansman' and 'Sign Of The Cross' which haven't been included in our live set releases for many years.

"We've never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there."

The band's manager Rod Smallwood added, "All the shows on the tour so far have been amazing and our fans have loved the whole Legacy extravaganza with the elaborately themed stages, props and drapes, not to mention the killer set-list!

"When our 2020 tour got cancelled, putting together a live album seemed the obvious thing to do and I think Steve, along with co-producer Tony Newton, has perfectly captured the essence of the 70,000-strong crowd across these three nights in Mexico City.

"The album serves both as a celebration of this tour, which almost two million fans have already seen, and as a taster for, hopefully, next year's final run for anyone who hasn't yet experienced the show."

See the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting:

"Churchill's Speech""Aces High""Where Eagles Dare""2 Minutes To Midnight""The Clansman""The Trooper""Revelations""For The Greater Good Of God""The Wicker Man""Sign Of The Cross""Flight Of Icarus ""Fear Of The Dark""Iron Maiden""The Number Of The Beast""The Evil That Men Do ""Hallowed Be Thy Name""Run To The Hills"

Related Stories

Iron Maiden Announce Special 40th Anniversary Release

Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Iron Maiden Pay Tribute To Martin Birch

Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple Producer Martin Birch Dead At 71

Anthrax Look Back At Tour With Iron Maiden In New Video

Iron Maiden Headline Virtual 2020 Download Festival

Iron Maiden Inspired Movie Coming

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson's Estranged Wife Found Dead





More Iron Maiden News



