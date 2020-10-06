.

The Who Streaming Track From Deluxe Who Edition

Keavin Wiggins | 10-06-2020

The Who have shared a stream of "Beads On One String (Yaggerdang Remix)", which will be included on a new deluxe edition of their 2019 album "Who".

The new expanded deluxe edition of the album is set to hit stores on November 22nd" and will feature acoustic songs that were recorded in Kingston earlier this year, which was 50 years to the day from legendary Live At Leeds performance.

Pete Townshend had this to say about the "Beads On One String" remix, "This is a cowrite with Josh Hunsacker who I met on Soundcloud. He wrote the music, I wrote the lyric and vocal melody.

"In 1932 on a visit to London the spiritual master Meher Baba said that he had come to draw all the religions of the world together like beads on one string. We wait in hope, with love." Check out the remix below:




