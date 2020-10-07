Motorhead Celebrating 'Ace Of Spades' With New Podcast Series

Motorhead have shared a preview of their forthcoming new podcast mini-series Motorcast, which is being launched next week to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic "Ace Of Spades" album.
The series will kick off next week and will have new episodes every two weeks. The podcast will feature interviews that will take fans behind the scenes in the recording studio and one of the road with the legendary band during the era of the break through album.
The podcast is just one aspect of the band's celebration of the album's 40th anniversary. They will be releasing expanded editions of the album on October 30th. Check out the podcast series preview here.
