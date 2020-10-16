Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Video

Five Finger Death Punch have released a brand new music video for their track "Living The Dream". The song comes from the band's latest album, "F8."

Guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say about the theme, "America is a beautiful idea that draws immigrants like myself from all over the world to the promised land of equality, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

"This idea is now under siege and certain events are starting to remind me of the things many of us came here to escape... It's not a 'left against right' problem but an evolutionary problem.

"The growing pains of a civilization that without the necessary spiritual enlightenment, arrived a bit early to a level of technology where everyone is connected. The good news is that now everyone has a voice. The bad news is that now everyone has a voice.

"So we are living in the manipulators' paradise, where liars and hypocrites run unscathed, the news are just opinions, politics are a blood sport, and facts are determined by consensus instead of the truth. We as artists, however, have a unique opportunity to portray and ridicule the absurd to prevent it from becoming reality." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Jason Hook

Five Finger Death Punch Delivering More Destruction Next Month

Five Finger Death Punch Cancel Rescheduled U.S. Tour

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'A Little Bit Off' Video

Five Finger Death Punch Give Back Big To First Responders

Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Honors Fallen Highway Patrol Officer

Five Finger Death Punch's 'F8' Explained

Five Finger Death Punch Release 'Living The Dream' Lyric Video





More Five Finger Death Punch News



