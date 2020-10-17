Keith Richards Streams 1963 Classic From Palladium Live Package

(hennemusic) Keith Richards is streaming video of a performance of "I Wanna Be Your Man" as the latest preview to the November 13 release of an expanded edition of "Live at the Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988."
Written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, the second single issued by The Rolling Stones was a hit for the band in 1963, arriving in sync with The Beatles' own version when it appeared on their second album, "With The Beatles."
Originally issued in 1991, the live package captures Richards and his band, The X-Pensive Winos, in concert at the Hollywood venue during one the final shows of a brief North American tour in support of his solo debut, "Talk Is Cheap."
"The real stuff," is how Keith Richards describes The X-Pensive Winos. "I wish to thank all the guys in this crazy beautiful band. Something to love. I know I do."
"Live At The Hollywood Palladium" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP vinyl, digital and, for the first time, a limited-edition box set that includes a CD, 2LPs, 10" vinyl of 3 unreleased bonus tracks, a DVD of the original concert film, a 40-page hardback book with a David Fricke essay and a new interview with Keith, extensive rare and unseen photos from Keith's archives, and a number of pieces of memorabilia. Watch the video here.
